|
|
Lutz, Sr., F. Peter "Pete"
June 14, 1942 - January 1, 2020
On New Years Day, Pete passed away with family by his side, after a very brief battle with cancer. Pete (Captain, as his grandchildren and great grandchildren called him), is survived by his loving wife Judy of 57 years. He is also survived by his three sons, Peter Jr (wife Lesleah) of Sarasota, Gene (wife Lisa) of Port Charlotte and Curt of Sarasota; a brother, Howard of Sarasota and sister, Sandy England of Sarasota. Captain Pete has 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Pete is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Eleanor Lutz of Sarasota and his sister Carol "Bobbi" Neil, of Port Charlotte.
While Pete and Judy were raising their sons in Sarasota, Pete attended every practice, meet, game and tournament that each of his sons were involved in.
Pete had a marine mechanic shop at his family's Philippi Shores Marina for 42 years. He also operated "Devil Woman Charters" fishing charter boat business in both Sarasota and Islamorada in the FL Keys, where he and wife Judy moved to 18 years ago.
Pete was a member of the Sarasota Sportfishing Club, Sarasota Shark Club and the Sarasota Tarpon Club before moving to the Keys. He was active in both the Sarasota Reef Ball Project and the Sarasota / Islamorada Sportfishing tournament which benefited local charities.
Pete's family will be honoring his memory with a private Life Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238 in Pete's remembrance.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020