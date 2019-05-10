|
Beachy, Fannie A. (Helmuth)
May 03, 1931 - May 09, 2019
Fannie A. (Helmuth) Beachy, age 88, of Sarasota, FL, and Nappanee, IN, died at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence. Fannie was born May 3, 1931 in Nappanee to Andrew and Clara (Hershberger) Helmuth. On March 29, 1970 she married Manasseh J. Beachy. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1990.
Surviving are step children, Ezra (Norma) Beachy, Menno (Betty) Beachy, John (Louise) Beachy, Shirley Roaden, all of Kokomo, IN, Ada (Beachy) Hooley, LaGrange, IN; 17 step grandchildren; 67 step great-grandchildren; 44 step great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Crist and Harry Helmuth; sisters, Katie (Atlee) Raber, Martha Helmuth, Laura (Henry) Yoder, Minnie (Clarence) Yoder; stepchildren, Mary (Allen) Bontrager, Melvin (Ada) Beachy; 4 step grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren.
She was lovingly cared for the last few years by her nieces Martha and Betty Raber.
Fannie was an LPN in her younger years.
Visitation will be from 2-5 & 6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 and one hour prior to the 2:30 p.m. funeral service Sunday, May 12th all at Maple Lawn Church (29267 C.R. 52, Nappanee, IN). Home Ministry, Thomas Mast, Gary Borkholder and Paul Yoder will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2019