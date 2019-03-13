|
|
|
Ware, Farrice Roxie
Dec 8, 1957 - Mar 9, 2019
Farrice Roxie Ware, 61, of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday March 15, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Increasing Joy Ministries, 2515 37th St E, Palmetto, FL with interment to follow in Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
