Felice Mickiewicz


1925 - 2019
Felice Mickiewicz Obituary
Mickiewicz, Felice
April 26, 1925 - July 29, 2019
Felice Elizabeth Gusovius Mickiewicz passed on to her next great adventure, after a short illness. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Lou. She is survived by her 4 children, Cathy, Ken (Paula), Lori (Bob) and Lois (Rob), her brother, Ken Gusovius, and 2 grandsons, Bryan and Adam.
Felice was a member of St Thomas More Catholic Church and the Sarasota South Chapter of the Elks.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider Tidewell Sarasota Hospice House.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
