Cantees, Fern Marie
Sept 28, 1930 - July 2, 2019
Fern Marie Cantees, 88, of Venice, Florida, died on July 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on July 6, 2019, at Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home, 1935 Tamiami Trail S. Venice FL 34293. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on July 6, 2019 at Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home, 1935 Tamiami Trail S. Venice FL 34293. Funeral arrangements by: Kays Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services Venice Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 3 to July 4, 2019