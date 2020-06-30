Or Copy this URL to Share

DeMoss, Finley M.

Mar 26, 1927 - Jun 19, 2020

Finley M. DeMoss, 93, of Venice, Florida, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements by: the original Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice.



