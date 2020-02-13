Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Flavian Arseneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flavian Arseneau


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flavian Arseneau Obituary
Arseneau, Flavian
Feb 19, 1943 - Feb 10, 2020
Flavian K. Arseneau, age 76 of Sarasota,Fla., passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. He was born in Chicago to Helen and Flavian Arseneau.
He graduated from Edwardsburg High School, and attended Lake Michigan College. He managed Lincoln Park Homes for 35 years. He loved flying ultralights, fishing, and anything to do with the water. Flav leaves behind his wife Sue Arseneau, his daughters Danielle Arseneau, Tamara Budisic, and Julie Navratilova, and son Eric Arseneau. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, siblings Diana Seward, Gemma Knepple, and Kevin Arseneau.
Donationa may be made to the non profit Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota,FL. 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flavian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -