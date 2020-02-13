|
Arseneau, Flavian
Feb 19, 1943 - Feb 10, 2020
Flavian K. Arseneau, age 76 of Sarasota,Fla., passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota. He was born in Chicago to Helen and Flavian Arseneau.
He graduated from Edwardsburg High School, and attended Lake Michigan College. He managed Lincoln Park Homes for 35 years. He loved flying ultralights, fishing, and anything to do with the water. Flav leaves behind his wife Sue Arseneau, his daughters Danielle Arseneau, Tamara Budisic, and Julie Navratilova, and son Eric Arseneau. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, siblings Diana Seward, Gemma Knepple, and Kevin Arseneau.
Donationa may be made to the non profit Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota,FL. 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020