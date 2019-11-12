|
Payne, Fleta
Sept 17, 1971 - Nov 7, 2019
Fleta M. Roberts Payne, 48, of Laurel passed away November 7, 2019. She was born September 17, 1971 in Laurel to the late Allen Sylvester Roberts Sr. and Alberta Harris Roberts.
Fleta was a bus attendant for special needs children for 26 years with Sarasota County Schools. She will be remembered as a loving and generous mother, sister and friend who loved cooking and helping people. She was the class clown and could always make you smile.
Survivors include her son, Sammie Pfalzgraf of North Port, oldest sister, Cyntheria Sanders, second oldest sister, Malizia and Henry Reid, oldest brother Allen Sylvester Roberts Jr and youngest brother, Thomas Lamar Roberts, two sisters and as well as her spouse, Michael Connelly Jr.
A visitation will be held at Greater Holy Temple in Laurel on Friday from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm and a Celebration of her life will be 12:00pm Saturday November 16th, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice with Pastor Leon McRae officiating. Interment will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019