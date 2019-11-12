Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Greater Holy Temple
Laurel, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Venice, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fleta Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fleta Payne


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fleta Payne Obituary
Payne, Fleta
Sept 17, 1971 - Nov 7, 2019
Fleta M. Roberts Payne, 48, of Laurel passed away November 7, 2019. She was born September 17, 1971 in Laurel to the late Allen Sylvester Roberts Sr. and Alberta Harris Roberts.
Fleta was a bus attendant for special needs children for 26 years with Sarasota County Schools. She will be remembered as a loving and generous mother, sister and friend who loved cooking and helping people. She was the class clown and could always make you smile.
Survivors include her son, Sammie Pfalzgraf of North Port, oldest sister, Cyntheria Sanders, second oldest sister, Malizia and Henry Reid, oldest brother Allen Sylvester Roberts Jr and youngest brother, Thomas Lamar Roberts, two sisters and as well as her spouse, Michael Connelly Jr.
A visitation will be held at Greater Holy Temple in Laurel on Friday from 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm and a Celebration of her life will be 12:00pm Saturday November 16th, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice with Pastor Leon McRae officiating. Interment will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens.
www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fleta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -