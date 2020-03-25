Home

Flora Jean Barber

Flora Jean Barber Obituary
Barber, Flora Jean
Dec 22, 1935 - Mar 9, 2020
Flora Jean Barber, 84, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL passed away on Mar. 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Mar. 27, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00pm on Sat., Mar. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Amanda Richardson; sons, James Williams, Cornelious Jenkins, and Clarence Jenkins; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
