1/
Florence "Flo" Craig
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig, Florence "Flo"
Mar 10, 1940 - Aug 12, 2020
On Wed., August 12, 2020, Florence "Flo" Craig passed at Tidewell Hospice House, Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Born March 10, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, Flo was the daughter of Gregory C. and Florence R. Hunt. The youngest of 3 children, Flo was full of life, adventure and some mischief. She graduated from Endicott Junior College landing her first job as a buyer with Mercantile Stores, Inc., New York City.
In 1965, Flo married Anthony "Tony" Craig. They enjoyed worldwide travel, their golden retrievers and Tony's cooking. Flo's career path included owning and operating Caldwell Travel Agency, Caldwell, NJ. She was a 'vacation planner" dedicating time and energy to providing a quality travel experience.
A move to Florida full time in 2001, led to Flo's work with Cadence Bank until her retirement in 2014. She dearly missed the daily interaction with bank clients in the years that followed.
In their 40 years of marriage, Flo and Tony had homes in Kinnelon, NJ, Longboat Key, FL, and Lakewood Ranch FL. Southwestern was Flo's style in decorating and fashion. Turquoise jewelry and animal prints complimented Flo's youthful appearance. Flo was the "fun" Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved driving her Datsun 280Z sports car, dancing at weddings and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Flo was predeceased by her husband, Tony, her brother, Gerard Hunt and her sister, Merion Curtis.
A Memorial Service and Burial will be planned for a later date at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Lakewood Ranch, FL.
The family is grateful for the extraordinary care provided at Brookdale Colonial Park and through Tidewell Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gulf Coast Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved