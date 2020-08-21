Craig, Florence "Flo"Mar 10, 1940 - Aug 12, 2020On Wed., August 12, 2020, Florence "Flo" Craig passed at Tidewell Hospice House, Lakewood Ranch, FL.Born March 10, 1940 in Jersey City, NJ, Flo was the daughter of Gregory C. and Florence R. Hunt. The youngest of 3 children, Flo was full of life, adventure and some mischief. She graduated from Endicott Junior College landing her first job as a buyer with Mercantile Stores, Inc., New York City.In 1965, Flo married Anthony "Tony" Craig. They enjoyed worldwide travel, their golden retrievers and Tony's cooking. Flo's career path included owning and operating Caldwell Travel Agency, Caldwell, NJ. She was a 'vacation planner" dedicating time and energy to providing a quality travel experience.A move to Florida full time in 2001, led to Flo's work with Cadence Bank until her retirement in 2014. She dearly missed the daily interaction with bank clients in the years that followed.In their 40 years of marriage, Flo and Tony had homes in Kinnelon, NJ, Longboat Key, FL, and Lakewood Ranch FL. Southwestern was Flo's style in decorating and fashion. Turquoise jewelry and animal prints complimented Flo's youthful appearance. Flo was the "fun" Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She loved driving her Datsun 280Z sports car, dancing at weddings and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Flo was predeceased by her husband, Tony, her brother, Gerard Hunt and her sister, Merion Curtis.A Memorial Service and Burial will be planned for a later date at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Lakewood Ranch, FL.The family is grateful for the extraordinary care provided at Brookdale Colonial Park and through Tidewell Hospice.