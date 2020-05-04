Byrnes, Florence E.
Aug 19, 1926 - May 2, 2020
Florence E. Byrnes, 93, of Venice, FL, died on May 2, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel .
Aug 19, 1926 - May 2, 2020
Florence E. Byrnes, 93, of Venice, FL, died on May 2, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020.