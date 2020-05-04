Florence E. Byrnes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byrnes, Florence E.
Aug 19, 1926 - May 2, 2020
Florence E. Byrnes, 93, of Venice, FL, died on May 2, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved