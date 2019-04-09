|
Kramitz, Florence Martin "Flo"
June 3, 1938 - April 5, 2019
Florence Martin "Flo" Kramitz, 80, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Staten Island, New York, died on April 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2-4PM to 6-8PM on April 11, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, in Port Charlotte. Services will be held at 11:00AM on April 12, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Port Charlotte. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
