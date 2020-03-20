Herald Tribune Obituaries
Florence "Flo" Solberg


1921 - 2020
Solberg, Florence "Flo"
Feb 1, 1921 - Mar 6, 2020
Florence "Flo" Solberg, 99, passed away on March 6, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, she had resided in Venice, FL since 1973.
She was a member of the Swedish American Club, the American Legion and Moose Club. Flo, as the matriarch of a large and loving family, displayed amazing strength and courage throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by husband, Kenneth Solberg; daughter, Diane Noble; son, Tom Deming and sister, Edith Young. Flo is survived by her loving children: daughters, Kim (Tom) Dart, Sandra (Arvid) Belhke and Darlene (Kenny) Clifton; son, Warren (Penny) Deming, 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
