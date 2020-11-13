1/
Floyd Alan Ryder
1958 - 2020
Ryder, Floyd Alan
Jan 27,1958 - Nov 1, 2020
Floyd Alan Ryder, 62, of Sarasota, FL, went to be with the Lord, November 1, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Floyd was born in Sarasota, but lived many years in Ohio, where he met his wife, Kimberly (Vaughn). They shared eternal love together and they lived a lifetime of love in 34 years. Floyd is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his parents, Floyd H. and Beverly (Caldwell) Ryder; sisters, Marcia (Ryder) (Jake) Anderson, Gail (Ryder) (Brian) Murphy and Robin Ryder; 10 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34238. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Floyd's name to Moffitt Cancer Center, 4101 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607. Services will be broadcast on Facebook Live at https:www.facebook.com/brownandsonsfuneral. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Guest Book

