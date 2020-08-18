Stough, III, Floyd B.Feb 29, 1936 - Aug 14, 2020Floyd B. Stough III was born in Houston on February 29th, 1936. He was a leap year baby and enjoyed the uniqueness of his birthday. He spent his growing up years playing football and enjoying boating, swimming and waterskiing. He was a graduate of Lamar High School and attended the University of Texas, Austin. Floyd joined the Army in 1958 and was stationed in Korea and Japan. While serving his country he met his wife, a teacher at Camp Zama, Japan, where she was teaching second grade. Well known in the Darien, Illinois community, he played an active role in the lives of his wife and children. He was a long time Awana leader and also had a ministry with International scholars and students. A loyal and faithful chauffer for all his children to band practices, sports activities and church events. He was an avid car lover, building cars and detailing his 1966 yellow Karmann Ghia convertible winning numerous plaques and trophies at car shows. Floyd entered heaven and into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 14th. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife, Ginger (nee Nelson), of almost 59 years, son-in-law Robert Craggs, children Rhonda (Forrest) Brown, Jeff (Tami) Stough, Brent (Becky) Stough, grandchildren Justin (Cara) and Brandon Craggs, Joshua (Emily) and Cameron Brown, and Gavin Stough, great grandson Rylen and great granddaughter Amelia, and numerous special nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Craggs and grandparents Myrtus and Floyd B. Stough, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse. Graveside service will be 1:30 pm on Thursday, 8/20 at Sarasota National Cemetery.