Miner, Forrest
January 21, 1930 - March 9, 2020
Forrest Deverl Miner, age 90 of Sarasota, FL and previously of Mentone, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in his home in Sarasota.
Born on January 21, 1930 in Kosciusko County, he was the son of Lloyd C. "Brownie" Miner and Joy Miner of Crystal Lake. He was a 1947 graduate of Mentone High School and furthered his education by attending Fort Wayne Business College where he completed a business degree. He held various positions before joining Farmers State Bank where he would eventually become bank president for many years.
Mr. Miner was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite Freemasons, the Sahib Shriners and the Mizpah Shrine where he enjoyed the minibike patrol. He was also a member of the Warsaw chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and of the Mentone Lions Club. For many years he generously supported Helping Hands, Diabetes Foundation, Salvation Army, Bell Memorial Library, Mentone United Methodist Church and Metzger Memorial Park. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer, a horseback rider and enjoyed travelling.
He leaves behind a son, Brett (Marie) Miner of Broomfield, CO and their son, Jacob (Wendy) Miner; a daughter, Christine Leis of Sarasota; son, Tod "Sid" (Keli) Miner of Sarasota and his step-children: Lani Idle, Jake Gross and Adam Gross; daughter, Sally (David) Reuter of Warsaw and their sons: Benjamin (Stephanie) Reuter and Zechariah (Robyn) Reuter; four great-grandchildren(with one on the way); sister, Bonita (Stu) McCann and his beloved dog, Jasper. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Bobby Miner and sister, Betty Miner-Busselberg.
Mr. Miner's Life Celebration® is entrusted to Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw where visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 to 1 p.m. His funeral service will begin at 1 o'clock with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to either the or Juvenile Diabetes. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020