Minix Jr., Forrest
Nov. 6, 1927 - Nov. 8, 2020
Forrest Lee Minix Jr of Nokomis, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him on November 8, 2020.
Born on November 6, 1927 in Milan Georgia to Forrest Lee Minix Sr and Lillie Belle Summer. He was the eldest of three children. Forrest went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Navy during World War II. After serving his country he went on to continue his education and graduate from the University of Georgia in 1949.
After graduating, Forrest went to work for Crawford and Company Insurance Adjusters for over 50 years. Headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, he worked his way through the ranks of the company to Chief Executive Office for Crawford and Company.
Forrest retired to Florida. He loved to golf, cook, and garden. He also enjoyed following the stock markets. Forrest was an excellent friend, father, brother and mentor. Forrest loved life and was loved by many.
He is survived by his beloved children and his sister. As well as eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Forrest is predeceased by his brother Col. Thomas Minix, as well as his three wives: Mary Minix Davis, Patricia Camp Minix, and Alene Osborne Minix.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for you to consider making donations in Forrest's name to the American Heart Association
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Forrest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice at 2pm.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences and more information at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
