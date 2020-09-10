Fran Collier

Collier, Fran
Aug 14, 2020
Mother, homemaker, teacher, artist, musician and community volunteer all describe Fran. Growing up in the segregated south in Birmingham, AL made her all the more determined to break barriers and stereotypes of her era. She and her husband, Wade Collier (deceased in 2013), raised their two children in Memphis, TN during the turbulent 50's and 60's. Fran was one of the first white teachers to help integrate the faculty of a predominately black high school, and the couple continued to send their children to public schools and accommodations when many white families fled. Fran taught physical education, art and history, and was an avid reader and lover of theatre all her life. When the children left for college, Fran and Wade joined the Bluff City Canoe Club in Memphis, adding white water canoeing to their life-long camping experiences.
Fran and Wade helped to found Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys, and supported Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, FL in many ways after retiring there in the 1990s. An active member of 1st Congregational United Church of Christ, Fran was involved in the choir, committees relating to Peace and Justice, and Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE). She enjoyed music in many forms, regularly calling members of the congregation on their birthdays and anniversaries to play a song on the piano and wish them well.
Fran died on August 14th, 2020 from natural causes at the age of 94. Survivors are her son Charles Wade Collier, daughter-in-law Irina & grandson Cooper Wade Collier; her daughter Martha Eleanor Collier & son-in-law Carter Garber. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to SURE, 1031 S. Euclid Ave. Sarasota FL 34237 or at http://www.suresarasota.org/invest
OR Your local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity. A memorial service will be held on September 12th at 3 PM at the 1st Congregational UCC in Sarasota.