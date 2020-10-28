Hazelroth, Frances A.
Jan 21,1922 - Oct 14, 2020
Frances A. Hazelroth was born on January 21, 1922 in Eveleth, MN to parents Peter and Assunta Coldagelli. Frannie passed away on October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Reno, her husband of 64 years Francis G. and her grandson Michael Hazelroth. Survivors include sons Mark, Jay, and John Hazelroth, and their families.
Having earned her degree in nursing from St. Mary's College, Frannie worked as an RN while her leadership skills and responsibilities grew to a level that qualified her for the position of nursing supervisor. As WWII concluded, Frannie married the love of her life, Francis G.
The next several years saw Frannie's life pivot from her rewarding nursing career to that of a mother to her three sons. With her inner resilience, profound love of family, and strong religious convictions, she crafted a warm and welcoming home.
As we reflect at this time, we must not dwell only on our grief. This is also a time to celebrate a remarkable woman. One who made her own way in the world and fashioned a life well lived.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00 am on November 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church located at 425 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey FL. Her internment will be alongside her husband at the Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
via cancer.org
or call 800-227-2345.