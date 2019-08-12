|
|
Zumpano, Frances A.
August 12, 1922 - August 2, 2019
Frances A. Zumpano, age 96, passed away peacefully August 2, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch, FL. Youngest child of the late Frank Zamfino and Millie Castiglione Zamfino, Frances was born on August 12, 1922 in Greenwich, CT. Frances married Frank "Ozzie" Zumpano in October 1951 at St. Roch's Church in Greenwich, CT.
Frances and Frank "Ozzie" Zumpano were active community members in Westchester County, NY. Frances was was one of the founding members of the Westmore Twig of the United Hospital, also serving as past President, the I.A.P.A. Ladies Auxiliary, Brother Anselmo Ladies Auxiliary, and the Woman's Republican Club. Frances was also very involved in fundraising for the March of Dimes, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Community Chest, Muscular Dystrophy, and Corpus Christi School where she was PTA President and an office volunteer.
After the loss of her dear husband in 1989, Frances moved to Sarasota, FL to be close to her daughter Francine, son-in-law Bob, and granddaughter Amy. Frances was a long time member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Parish in Sarasota, Florida, and a supporter of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School.
Frances is predeceased by her husband, parents, and all siblings: Frank Zamfino, Alfred Zamfino, Michael Zamfino, Ann Imbrogno, Marguerite Chiapetta, and Mary Jean Urban.
Frances is survived by her daughter Francine (Bob) Bronston of Lakewood Ranch, FL, her granddaughter Amy Bronston of Washington, DC, her close nephew Michael (Brook) Urban of Greenwich, CT, and many other relatives who called her Aunt Bess.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice to remember Frances. The family sends a special thanks to all those who provided care for Frances at The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019