Herald Tribune Obituaries
Frances Della Horn


1924 - 2019
Frances Della Horn Obituary
Horn, Frances Della
Jan. 8, 1924 - Aug. 30, 2019
Frances Della Horn, age 95, of Sarasota, FL died on August 30, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to John and Mamie Bidault on January 8, 1924. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Jack A. Horn, and her brother Albert Chester Bidault. Frances is survived by her niece, Penelope DeCoster, and her nephew, Gary DeCoster. A Ceremony of Christian Burial will be held on October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019
