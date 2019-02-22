Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Hoffman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Hoffman Obituary
Hoffman, Frances
May 17, 1924 - Feb 19, 2019
Frances Hoffman, 94, of Westlake, passed away February 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Burnell D.; loving mother of Mark (Lynn) Hoffman, Pamela (John) Compton and Colette (Timothy) Wong; dear grandmother of Kendra, Shonda, Daniel, Todd, Kristien, Joshua, Brianna, Nicole and Derek; great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Dottie Andersen and the late Ned Kensinger. Frances retired from General Telephone Co. after 26 years. She loved playing cards and games and enjoyed singing. She and her husband enjoyed many years of retirement in Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org/give
www.dostalbokas.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
Download Now