Hoffman, Frances
May 17, 1924 - Feb 19, 2019
Frances Hoffman, 94, of Westlake, passed away February 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Burnell D.; loving mother of Mark (Lynn) Hoffman, Pamela (John) Compton and Colette (Timothy) Wong; dear grandmother of Kendra, Shonda, Daniel, Todd, Kristien, Joshua, Brianna, Nicole and Derek; great-grandmother of ten; dear sister of Dottie Andersen and the late Ned Kensinger. Frances retired from General Telephone Co. after 26 years. She loved playing cards and games and enjoyed singing. She and her husband enjoyed many years of retirement in Florida. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Sunset Chapel, 6245 Columbia Rd., North Olmsted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org/give
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019