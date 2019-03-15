Home

Frances O'Brien


Frances O'Brien Obituary
O'Brien, Frances
Sept 21, 1921 - Mar 12, 2019
Frances S. O'Brien, 97, Longboat Key, died March 12, 2019.
She was born September 21, 1921, in Estatoe, N.C., and came to Longboat Key 43 years ago from Milwaukee. A home maker and mother, she was an Army veteran of World War II and married her beloved husband Charles M., also a Veteran, in Paris, in 1945. He predeceased her in 1995.
Survivors include her son, Steven S., of Palm Springs, California, a daughter, Gail O'B. Nitti, of New York City, a brother Bryce Stafford, of Benicia, California, a granddaughter, Erin Oberholtzer of London, England, and two great granddaughters, Leila and Sophia.
Memorial will be private.
Donations may be made to Rotary LBK Charitable Fund, earmarked for Veterans Events and mailed to Rotary Longboat Key, PO Box 8351, Longboat Key, Florida 34228. Or online at https:\\longboatkeyrotary.wordpress.com\charitable-fund\.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
