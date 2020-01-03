|
|
Ringlestein, Frances
Jan. 27, 1920 - Dec. 31, 2019
Frances (nee Bechhoff) passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 99, of Sarasota & Bradenton, FL; formerly Elkins Park PA; beloved wife of the late Jack Ringlestein, Sr.; loving mother of Jack (Ruth) Ringlestein, Jr. and Jean (Andy) Fox; devoted sister of Albert Bechhoff; adored grandmother of Ashley (Steve) Tabachnick; Jaclyn Fox, Yonah (Rabbi Jason) Kirschner; cherished great grandmother of Luka and Zayden Tabachnick and Bina Kirschner; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service, Sunday, January 5, at 11:00 am, at Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any of the following organizations which had an impact on her life:
Temple Sinai, Sarasota, FL, www.templesinai-sarasota.org, her spiritual home in Florida.
National Council of Jewish Women, Sarasota, FL, https://www.ncjw.org/ or Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, Elkins Park, PA, www.kenesethisrael.org/, the synagogue where her children were raised.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020