Whaley, Francis L "Pete"
Dec 7, 1922 - Mar 8, 2019
Francis L. "Pete" Whaley formerly of State College, Pennsylvania and Venice, Florida was born on December 7, 1922 in Mt. Morris, Michigan and passed away on March 8, 2019 at Lexington Manor in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was a graduate of the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and a Teacher's Certificate in 1948, a Master of Arts degree in Education in 1950, and a Ph.D. in Education in 1954.
He served in the U.S. Army Signal Service in Europe during World War II.
He was an associate professor in the Psychology Department at the Pennsylvania State University for more than 30 years and retired in 1985. During his time at Penn State, he was awarded with a Fulbright Scholarship to lecture at the University of the Philippines. He was known for bow ties, pipe smoking, his love of tennis and squash, and for his sense of humor. Always ready with a smile, he made friends easily wherever he went.
He is survived by his first wife Mary and their three children - John Whaley (Nancy) of Port Charlotte, Florida; Margaret Klocinski (Jim) of Saline, Michigan; and Dave Whaley of Arlington, Virginia. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ben, sister Mae, and his second wife Dorothy Sirullo Whaley.
A memorial service will be held on May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019