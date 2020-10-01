Sullivan, Francis P. "Bud"Sep 25, 1927 - Sep 30, 2020Francis P. Sullivan (Bud), age 93 of Venice, Fl and formerly Glencoe, Il, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Until we meet again, may god hold you in the palm of his hand. Loving husband of the late Anne D. Sullivan; Dear father of Michele (Bill) Kenny; Julie (Tom) Naatz, Peter (Shelley) Sullivan,; Jill (Alf) Ainsworth; and the late Mary Joy and David Sullivan. Proud grandfather of Brad (Cate) and Tim Kenny; Kelly (Eric) Edelsberg and Sharon (Bryan) Tweed; Patrick and the late Mackenzie Sullivan; Ellie and Anna Ainsworth.. Great grandfather to Landon and Leah Edelsberg, Alex and Sara Kenny, Ella and Connor Tweed. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.Interment will be held in the spring or early summer at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL..In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:Southeastern Guide Dogs