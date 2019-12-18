|
Serrilla, Francis X. "Frank"
May 19, 1936 - Nov. 28, 2019
Francis X. "Frank" Serrilla, 83, of Venice, FL, formerly of Hanson, MA passed away November 8, 2019. Frank was born in Boston, MA on May 19, 1936 to the late Mary Shaughnessy and Joseph F. Serrilla, and has been preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Carol), sister Rita (James) Stearns, his wife of 50 years Cynthia Mastrodomenico Serrilla, and his daughter Cynthia Louise Serilla Meggs. He is survived by his wife Rosalinda Ronco Serrilla, sons Michael A. (Robin) Serrilla and Peter F. (Erin) Serrilla, his wife's children David Ronco, Cynthia (Steve) Ronco Picot, and Dr. Stephen (Lisa) Ronco, his sister Mary Serilla Paige, sisters-in-law Andrea Mastrodomenico and Carol Serrilla, brother-in-law Milton (Elaine) Cohen, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Frank graduated from Brighton High School and attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and was employed for many years as a purchasing agent at Wollaston Alloys in Braintree, Massachusetts, before moving to Venice, Florida. In his retirement Frank continued to work as a driver for Enterprise Rent-a-Car in the Southwest Florida region. Frank is an active member of the Knights of Columbus John J. Walsh Council #7052, a volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, and a former member of the Epiphany Cathedral Church Choir. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice, Florida at 10:00 am on Monday, December 30th, with placement of Frank's ashes immediately following the Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat & Spirituality Center, 3989 South Moon Drive, Venice, FL 34292. Arrangements have been entrusted to Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice, FL. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
