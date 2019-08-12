|
Abbate, Frank
June 25, 1943 - July 6, 2019
Frank Abbate of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, son of Alda Mary Capaccione Abbate and Frank Abbate Sr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Elspeth Abbate, daughters Maureen Vidrine and Mary Kay Abbate, beloved sister Philomena Schob, and grandchildren Claire, Odile, and Hank. Frank was predeceased by his dear sister Fran Hines and his parents. He worked as an electrician in the area for many years and was also employed by PGT as maintenance manager. Frank retired from Triple Diamond Enterprises in early 2008 to enjoy life on the Myakka River, which he loved. His passion throughout life was the enjoyment of classic cars, hot rods, and car meets. There will be a celebration of life on September 15th from 2 - 5 in the Potter Building at the Sarasota Fair Grounds to include a car show in his honor behind the building.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019