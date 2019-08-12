Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Potter Building at the Sarasota Fair Grounds
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Abbate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Abbate


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Abbate Obituary
Abbate, Frank
June 25, 1943 - July 6, 2019
Frank Abbate of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, son of Alda Mary Capaccione Abbate and Frank Abbate Sr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Elspeth Abbate, daughters Maureen Vidrine and Mary Kay Abbate, beloved sister Philomena Schob, and grandchildren Claire, Odile, and Hank. Frank was predeceased by his dear sister Fran Hines and his parents. He worked as an electrician in the area for many years and was also employed by PGT as maintenance manager. Frank retired from Triple Diamond Enterprises in early 2008 to enjoy life on the Myakka River, which he loved. His passion throughout life was the enjoyment of classic cars, hot rods, and car meets. There will be a celebration of life on September 15th from 2 - 5 in the Potter Building at the Sarasota Fair Grounds to include a car show in his honor behind the building.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now