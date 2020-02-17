Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:30 PM
Siesta Key Gazebo
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Anthony


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Anthony Obituary
Anthony, Frank
Feb 21, 1968 - Feb 14, 2020
On February 14, 2020, Frank passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after losing his battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved dog Beau, his family Anthony and Stacey Izzo, Bruno Izzo, Devi Izzo, Rosanne and Ricky Holton, his loving nieces and nephews: Dakota, Stetson, Dillon, Angelina, Adrianna, Anthony,Taleah and all of his loving friends. He is proceeded by his father Bruno Izzo.
We lost such a special brother and the angels will be in awww of his gifted voice and talents. Frank will always be best remembered for his infectious personality, his smile that lit up a room and his contagious laughter. He will forever be in our hearts.
Please join us for a celebration of Frank's life on Friday February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Siesta Key Gazebo just north of the public beach parking lot.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -