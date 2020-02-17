|
|
Anthony, Frank
Feb 21, 1968 - Feb 14, 2020
On February 14, 2020, Frank passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after losing his battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved dog Beau, his family Anthony and Stacey Izzo, Bruno Izzo, Devi Izzo, Rosanne and Ricky Holton, his loving nieces and nephews: Dakota, Stetson, Dillon, Angelina, Adrianna, Anthony,Taleah and all of his loving friends. He is proceeded by his father Bruno Izzo.
We lost such a special brother and the angels will be in awww of his gifted voice and talents. Frank will always be best remembered for his infectious personality, his smile that lit up a room and his contagious laughter. He will forever be in our hearts.
Please join us for a celebration of Frank's life on Friday February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm at the Siesta Key Gazebo just north of the public beach parking lot.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020