Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
National Cemetery
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Berkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Berkey


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Berkey Obituary
Berkey, Frank
Mar 17, 1936 - Dec 30, 2019
Frank R Berkey 83 of Punta Gorda, FL.
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. He passed from this life on December 30, 2019.
Frank was born in Windber, PA. on March 17, 1936 to parents Frank and Stephanie (Szala) Berkey. He graduated in 1954 from Windber High School. Frank enlisted in the Air Force reserves during his junior and senior years of high school and enlisted in the Air Force after graduation. After serving in the Korean War he returned home to marry Harriet J. Murphy who preceded him in death.
He is survived by son Frank Berkey and wife Jennifer, daughter Cynthia M Berkey, and granddaughter Abbey D Tomes, brother Donald and Annabelle Berkey of Windber, Pa. and preceded in death to his sister Judy Kostic.
Frank will be laid to eternal rest on February 17, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fl. at 11:00am.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -