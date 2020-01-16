|
|
Berkey, Frank
Mar 17, 1936 - Dec 30, 2019
Frank R Berkey 83 of Punta Gorda, FL.
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. He passed from this life on December 30, 2019.
Frank was born in Windber, PA. on March 17, 1936 to parents Frank and Stephanie (Szala) Berkey. He graduated in 1954 from Windber High School. Frank enlisted in the Air Force reserves during his junior and senior years of high school and enlisted in the Air Force after graduation. After serving in the Korean War he returned home to marry Harriet J. Murphy who preceded him in death.
He is survived by son Frank Berkey and wife Jennifer, daughter Cynthia M Berkey, and granddaughter Abbey D Tomes, brother Donald and Annabelle Berkey of Windber, Pa. and preceded in death to his sister Judy Kostic.
Frank will be laid to eternal rest on February 17, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fl. at 11:00am.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020