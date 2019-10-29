|
|
Guardiani, Frank
Mar. 26, 1922 - Oct. 26, 2019
Frank Guardiani, age 97, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. He was born March 26, 1922 in Southbridge, MA to the late Eustachio and Yolanda Guardiani.
Frank served with the Third Marine Division in the Pacific during WWII.
He is survived by his children, Richard Guardiani (Carleen), David Guardiani (PJ), Marc Guardiani (Cheryl) and Diane Johnson (Kevin); sisters, Maria Young and Ann Guardiani; sister-in-law, Anne Marie Guardiani; 10 cherished grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Yvonne; brother, Alfred Guardiani and brother-in-law, Samuel Young.
A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Funeral Service will begin at 3 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019, all at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. A graveside service with Military Honors will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Betsy Baker with Visiting Angels, Nidia and the nurses from TideWell Hospice and Lorrie Hill of St. Jude Catholic Church, for their kindness, care and support.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019