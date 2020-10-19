Fasano, Sr., Frank J.
Aug 7, 1934 - Oct 16, 2020
Frank J. Fasano, Sr., 86, of Sarasota, formerly of New York, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1934 in Manhattan to Anthony and Antoinette Fasano. Frank graduated from City College in New York with a. B.A. in Accounting, where he lettered in boxing.
Frank loved playing cards (especially Uno with the grandkids), tennis, golf at TPC, traveling the world, enjoyed laughing and lots of hugs from family and friends. From dog sled riding in Alaska, elephant rides in Africa and snorkeling with the sharks in Bora Bora, he was always willing to try new and exciting adventures.
Frank married Elisa Nancy Fasano on January 22, 1956 (deceased September 30, 1981). On February 19, 1989 Frank married Barbara E. Fasano. He welcomed his new extended family and loved them like his own children and grandchildren.
Frank taught his family to work hard, be generous, and love deeply. Frank was the perfect husband, father, and grandfather to us all. His family was his pride, joy, and everything in between. We will experience a profound sorrow until we see him again.
Preceded in death by his beloved parents Anthony and Antoinette, his first wife Elisa Nancy, sister Madeline and brother Nicholas.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Barbara, sister Virginia Taranto, children Frank Joseph Jr. (Grace), Elisa Ann (Joseph) Mattera, step sons Michael Allen (Diane) Yeager, and Kenny Scott (Roseanne) Yeager.
Loving grandfather of Frank Joseph III (Yen), Elisa Louise (Jason), Grace Antoinette (Oscar), Anthony William, Nicole Francesca (Mark), Alexa Rose, Lindsay Sarah, Kate, Luke Matthew, and Matthew Christopher (Kate).
Cherished great-grandfather of Maria, Francesca, Frank Joseph IV, Nathan, Savannah, Oscar, and Chase.
Frank will be laid to rest in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York. Frank's family asks you to consider a memorial contribution to either www.parkinsonfoundation.org
or www.stjude.org
.
"Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. I'm following the way God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call for me."
To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com
.