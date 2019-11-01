|
Sceusa, Frank J.
Dec. 27, 1921 - Oct. 29, 2019
Frank Sceusa, 97, of Sarasota Florida, passed away on October 29, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1921 in Buffalo, NY. Frank served in the Army in Europe during WWII and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Colette, daughters Rosemarie Roo (Gary) and Kathleen Long (Robert), 3 grandsons, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; also survived by Colette's sister, Micheline and husband, Richard Weeks and their family; numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dr. Clayton Breslau and staff for their years of kindness and care. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:30 am at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019