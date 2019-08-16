|
Benevenga, Frank John
March 14, 1961 - Aug 12, 2019
Frank John Benevenga, 58 of North Port, FL. formerly of Garfield, N.J. passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband, brother and uncle. He is survived by his wife Wendy (Galevich) Benevenga, siblings Vito, Michael, Roseann and James. Frank worked as a loss prevention specialists for Bealls, dispatcher for Bergan County, N.J. Police Department, Frank was also a special police officer for Wallington, N.J. Police Department, Captain for the West Paterson, N.J. Ambulance Corp. and a Volunteer fire Fighter for Garfield, N.J. Frank was laid to rest on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019