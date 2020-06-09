DiGiovanni, Frank Joseph
Nov 27, 1948 - Jun 3, 2020
Frank Joseph DiGiovanni, Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many was born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in Keansburg, NJ and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1982 where he was a member of Bayside Community Church-East Sarasota Campus (ESC).
He is survived by his wife Elissa Ann DiGiovanni, sons Frank Jr. (wife Jelena), Anthony (wife Rachel), John (wife Rachel), 5 grand-daughters Ava, Trinity, Sadie, Giana and Alanna and his sister Anne Juliano of Naples, FL.
While in Keansburg, he worked for his family business, The Walk-In Boys. In Sarasota, he owned and operated a sports catering business with his wife, DiGiovanni's Food Service, which served 14 MLB teams throughout Florida and Arizona.
Service will be held Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at 6:00pm at Bayside Community Church-ESC. Located at 8200 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bayside Community Church.
Matthew 7:7
"Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you".
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.