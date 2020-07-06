Lusk, Frank L
Nov 26, 1933 - Jul 1, 2020
Frank L Lusk, 86, of Sarasota, died on July 1, 2020 in the care of Tidewell Hospice. He was born November 26, 1933 in Clarendon, NY. He served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. He moved to Sarasota in 1970. He is survived by his daughter Lynette Hinman, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Burial will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.