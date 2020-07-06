Lusk, Frank L

Nov 26, 1933 - Jul 1, 2020

Frank L Lusk, 86, of Sarasota, died on July 1, 2020 in the care of Tidewell Hospice. He was born November 26, 1933 in Clarendon, NY. He served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. He moved to Sarasota in 1970. He is survived by his daughter Lynette Hinman, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Burial will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

Funeral services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store