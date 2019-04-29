Home

Frank Mancini


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Mancini Obituary
Mancini, Frank
Feb 20, 1938 - April 25, 2019
Sarasota, FL — Frank Louis Mancini, Jr., 81, died peacefully Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Tidewell Venice Hospice House in Venice with his children by his side.
Surviving are his son, Anthony Mancini; his three daughters, Cari Freeman, Julie Higuchi, and Shelly Pippin; his 8 grandchildren, Courtney (19) and Riley (16) Freeman, Kaylee (16) and Morgan (13) Pippin, Camryn (15) and Nicolas (13) Higuchi, and Santino (7) and Gianna (1) Mancini; and his brother, Henry Mancini.
Born and raised in Hackensack, New Jersey, 1938, his family then moved to a little town called "Willow Glen" in San Jose, CA. He is the son of Frank and Anne Mancini (Tatti).
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving proudly for three years (1957 – 1960). He was honorably discharged in 1963 with a Good Conduct Medal that was given for his honest and faithful service in keeping with the highest traditions of the Marine Corp.
Dad was very knowledgeable about what was happening around the world. He enjoyed donuts, traveling, cruises, being on his boat in the ocean, facetiming with his children and grandchildren, and relaxing and hiding his smoking from the lifeguards on Siesta Key Beach. With Dad's outgoing personality, it was easy for him to strike up conversations with just about anyone especially those sitting around the pool at his condo.
In keeping with Dad's wishes, there is a small service held with his close family and friends, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota FL., 34241.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tidewell Venice Hospice House.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
