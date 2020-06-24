Or Copy this URL to Share

Mills, Frank

Nov 10, 1944 - Jun 20, 2020

Frank Mills, 75, of Davenport, FL, formerly of Monticello, FL, died on Jun 20, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tues., Jun 30th at Springfield Cemetery, Monticello. A Viewing will be held on Mon. Jun 29th, 4-6 PM, at Memorial MB Church, Monticello. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home of Sarasota and Tillman Funeral Home of Monticello, FL.



