Sweterlitsch, Frank
Jun 1, 1937 - Dec 18, 2019
Frank Andrew Sweterlitsch, 82, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Massillon, Ohio passed away December 18, 2019. He was born June 1, 1937 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and from the University of Akron with a Master of Science in Education. He was a Child Psychologist for the Massillon City School System where he retired after 30 years.
Frank is preceded in death by his son Timothy S. Sweterlitsch. Survivors include his devoted wife of 60 years, Veronica, son Frank III (Cathy), daughter Lisa (Doug) Dentler, five grandchildren Tony (Sarah), Matt, Frank IV, Kristen, Julia and three great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday January 3rd at the Church Of Saint Patrick, 7900 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Fl. 34241.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019