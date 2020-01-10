|
Drake, Frank Terzake
Jul. 23, 1939 - Jan. 3, 2019
Frank Terzake Drake, age 80, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was born in Athens, Greece on July 23, 1939, to Nicholas and Emily Terzake Drake in the midst of WWII. In 1943, when Greece experienced civil war, Frank, his brother Chris, and their Mom, Emily escaped to the hills. That is where Frank contracted polio. Nicholas, Frank and Chris's Father, was serving in the US Army and was able to bring the family to the US. They traveled on the USS Gripsholm and arrived in NYC on Feb 25, 1946. The family immediately moved to Chicago, IL, where Frank grew up. Coming to America allowed Frank to get help to walk again at Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute (for patients with polio) in Minnesota soon after they arrived in the US.
Frank's experiences led him to desire a life of helping others who are in medical need. After college at Northwestern, he applied for medical school. Frank wanted to go to the University of Illinois and was finally allowed an interview for acceptance. During the interview, they challenged his ability to get to classes on multiple levels of their buildings on time. Frank told them that no matter what he would be going to medical school and serving his patients as a physician. He hoped it would be at the University of IL, but that if not, it would be at another medical school. Frank was accepted to the University of Illinois medical school and graduated in 1965.
In 1974, Frank and Helene, with their son and daughter, Eddie and Jeanne, moved to Sarasota, FL. He practiced as a non-invasive cardiologist with his own practice at Sarasota Memorial Hospital until 1994 when he retired after beating colon cancer. He was an extremely compassionate physician who loved his patients. He and Helene remained friends with many of them after his retirement.
During his retirement, Frank continued to enjoy his hobbies of tending to his roses and orchids. He loved the water and would take care of the pool at the house. It reminded him of earlier days in Sarasota when he would take the family and friends out on his boat for fun and fishing (another huge love of Frank's).
Frank was very proud of his Greek heritage and always enjoyed Greek music and the occasional Ouzo (Greek liqueur)!
Frank is survived by his wife Helene Katz Drake, his son Edward Drake, daughter Jeanne Drake Ward, and grandson Ethan Drake Ward as well as his brother, Chris Drake and his sister-in-law, Sue Drake.
A visitation and life story for Frank will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. An entombment will occur at Palms Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com for the Drake family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020