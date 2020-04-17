|
Edmundson, Franklin "Frank" Blaine
Jun 7, 1936 - Apr 13, 2020
Franklin Blaine "Frank" Edmundson passed into the arms of Jesus on April 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida after battling with multiple illnesses. Praise God he is now in Paradise with Jesus and leaves this weary world behind. Frank was born in Altoona, PA on June 7, 1936, one of six children to the late George and Reta (Moyer) Edmundson. He is survived by his loving wife Dottie Edmundson married May 13, 1977. He is survived by his children to the former wife Donna Shaw; Marilyn (James) Frieda in Pennsylvania, Rodney (Mary) Edmundson, Neal Edmundson; and his special step-daughter Sheryl Gregg and personal friend Paula Tiesi all in Florida, as well as a sister, Dorothy Eash in Pennsylvania and a brother John Edmundson in Georgia. Frank was the original bass singer for the Vicksburg Quartet, retired from Eckerd Drugs in Clearwater and enjoyed bowling, singing, Southern Gospel music and reading his Bible. There will be no services held.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020