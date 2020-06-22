Robinson, Franklin K
Jun 1929 - May 25, 2020
Rev. Franklin K. Robinson died on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL, with his wife, Emilie Wood Robinson, by his side. He was patient, kind, and quietly strong. It was important to him that he took care of his family and helped people who didn't have much.
Frank was born in Altadena, CA in 1929, and raised during the Depression by a mother with a grammar school education. He had many losses early in life, including the death of his father and brother. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale University in New Haven, CT in 1951, and an advanced degree at the Berkeley Divinity School (subsequently part of the Yale Divinity School). After marrying Jean E. Robinson in 1953 he worked as curate in St. John's Church in Stamford, CT, where his first son was born.
In 1956 he began work as the chaplain at an Episcopal mission church in Baguio, the Philippines, where he taught at Brent School, serving for a time as acting headmaster. His first two daughters were born in the mountain province of Luzon. He was then transferred to Zamboanga on the island of Mindanao, where he was in charge of a large mission station that had a church, hospital, elementary school, and two chapels. Their third daughter was born in Zamboanga in 1959. When his eldest daughter contracted polio, the family returned to the States for medical care and moved to Rochester, NY, where he served as chaplain at the University of Rochester's University Medical Center. In 1963 with other Episcopal priests, he went to the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke, an event pivotal to his involvement in civil rights and social justice issues.
In 1965, he and his family embarked on a four-month camping trip in Western Europe and the Middle East, tracing St. Paul's steps. Once back in the States, Frank obtained a master's degree at Princeton Theological Seminary. He then served as director of pastoral ministries at Christ Church in Greenwich, CT, where he founded a program for the elderly in nursing homes and implemented ministries in prisons, including Rikers Island Jail in NY. His son Ken was born in Greenwich. Frank left Christ Church when his marriage ended in divorce, and worked with a foundation on religion and mental health, a lifelong interest. He obtained a master's degree in financial services and spent the rest of his career working in finance.
In 1994 he married Emilie Wood in Salisbury, MD. He loved living on the Eastern Shore, where Emilie led the Community Foundation, and spending time travelling with his family, including to Costa Rica and China. After a stroke in 2013, Frank and Emilie moved to Sarasota, FL. He faced loss gracefully and courageously for seven years.
He is survived by his wife, Emilie Robinson, his sons Morgan and Ken, daughters Beth, Mary, and Deborah, stepchildren Ken and Elizabeth, and 10 grandchildren. He was a good man. He showed up. He was beloved. His generosity and kindness touched many. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to support Frank's favorite cause, www.bradyunited.org.
A mass of requiem for the life of Rev. Robinson will be offered at the Church of the Redeemer on Saturday, June 27, at 11:30am at 222 S Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL. Friends are invited to attend. Seating will respect social distancing. The requiem will also be live-streamed at www.redeemersarasota.org (click "Livestream" on the home page).
