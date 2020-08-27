Drawdy, Fred "Skip" Albert
Nov. 15, 1947 - Aug. 26, 2020
Fred "Skip" Albert Drawdy, age 72, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1947 to the late William Drawdy and Lillian Le Vander.
Skip graduated from Riverview High School. He served two tours in Vietnam while in the United States Navy. Skip retired from Publix after 48 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley, restoring his 66' Buick GS and spending time with his family.
Skip is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Linda; children, Shannon Drawdy (Kelly) and Dawn Small (Jon); step daughters, Melanie Armstrong (Scott) and Amanda Gilmore (Jeremy) and six grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com
for the Drawdy family.