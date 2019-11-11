|
|
|
Reiter, Fred E. "Fritz"
Oct. 29, 1936 - Nov. 8, 2019
Fred E. "Fritz" Reiter, 83, of Venice, Florida, died on Nov. 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am on November 13, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Services will be held at 11:30 am on November 13, 2019 at the funeral home, burial will be at 1:30 pm at the the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019