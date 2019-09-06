|
|
Heinzman, Fred H.
Sept.14, 1931 - Aug. 26, 2019
Fred H. Heinzman of Bradenton, FL passed away at 87. A loving, devoted father and husband, he leaves behind a legacy of giving, love, and friendship. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 p.m. at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. A Celebration of Life will be held on a future date.
Fred was born in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated Greenbriar Military Academy, earned his BS from University of Florida and MS from University of Cincinnati. Fred was a Navy Veteran, 32nd KCCH Master Mason, Shriner, Elk, and member of the DAV.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and wife Jean Heinzman. He leaves behind his daughter Janene Heinzman, son Darwin Heinzman, nieces, and nephew.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the , c/o Recorder, Sahib Shrine Center, 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34232; or .
To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019