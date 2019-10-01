Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Kagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Fred Kagan


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Fred Kagan Obituary
Kagan, Dr. Fred
Dec. 24, 1920 - Sept. 30, 2019
Dr. Fred Kagan, 98, of Sarasota passed away on September 30, 2019.
He had served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was an organic chemist. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda in 2016. He is survived by his children, Laurie Kagan, Glenn Kagan, Richard Kagan, Carolyn Resnik, Cathy Alland, and Dr. James Kagan. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three on the way.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now