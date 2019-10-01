|
|
Kagan, Dr. Fred
Dec. 24, 1920 - Sept. 30, 2019
Dr. Fred Kagan, 98, of Sarasota passed away on September 30, 2019.
He had served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was an organic chemist. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhoda in 2016. He is survived by his children, Laurie Kagan, Glenn Kagan, Richard Kagan, Carolyn Resnik, Cathy Alland, and Dr. James Kagan. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three on the way.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019