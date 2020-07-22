1/
Fred Kahoun
1920 - 2020
Kahoun, Fred
Apr 5, 1920 - Jul 18, 2020
Fred C. Kahoun, age 100, of Sarasota, FL died on Saturday, July 18th at home of natural causes. He leaves his wife of 79 years, Dorothy Kahoun, his son, Fred C. Kahoun Jr, Daughter-in-Law, Joan Kahoun and granddaughter, Marley J. Kahoun.
After serving in the army in WW II, Fred joined Mccandlish Lithograph Corporation in Philadelphia. He later had the opportunity to join the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware. Fred had the opportunity to travel the world with DuPont. Upon his retirement from DuPont, he created the Image Verification Company, where he provided technical support to companies in the printing industry. Fred not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business.
Fred never met a stranger. People were drawn to him. He enjoyed many active years of retirement in Sarasota, with a large circle of friends. He enjoyed ham radio, going to the beach with his buddies, and swimming at the YMCA. Fred was active in the local ham radio club. He was known to give speeches at the YMCA and was invited to several YMCA management meetings to provide advice.
Fred's kindness and warm presence will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. - Anonymous

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
