Kozlowski, Fred

April 8, 1944 - May 5, 2019

Fred Kozlowski passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019 at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida after a long struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Fred was a loving and devoted husband to Marti, his wife of 43 years and a wonderful brother and brother-in-law to his sister Carol and her husband Tom.

Fred was born on April 8, 1944 in Chicago. He graduated from Lewis University in 1966. After graduation he went to work as an auditor for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission where he worked until his retirement in 1999. In 2001, after a short time in the Washington, DC area, Fred and Marti moved to Florida and settled in Lakewood Ranch. The first thing he wanted to do after moving to Florida was to buy a Mustang convertible.

Fred loved doing little projects around the house and was always willing to help his family or a friend or neighbor who needed something done. He loved to travel, and he particularly enjoyed his and Marti's train trips around Switzerland in 2011, 2012 and 2013. He loved cruising, especially the food.

Fred did not need a lot to make him happy - some good food, his Yuengling beer, his little rescue dog Baxter and some trips to Disney World every so often.

Fred is survived by his wife Marti, sister Carol Kusek and brother-in-law Tom Kusek. He was preceded in death by his parents Sabina and Stanley Kozlowski.

A memorial will be held on May 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota FL 34232. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at CurePSP.com Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2019