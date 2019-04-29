|
Axelrod, Fred R
Apr. 12, 1933 - Apr. 28, 2019
Fred R. Axelrod, 86, of Sarasota Florida passed away on April 28, 2019.
Fred is survived by his wife of 64 years, Florence; 3 children, Donna (Robert) Moskowitz, Brad (Kathleen) Axelrod and Marci (J) Kolb and a brother, Mel (Judy) Axelrod; 6 grandchildren and 3.5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends at their residence Thursday after the service and Friday.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019