Fred Schaller
1934 - 2020
Schaller, Fred
Mar 31, 1934 - Aug 12, 2020
Frederick George Schaller, 86, of Sarasota, Florida, passed to his rest on August 12, 2020, in Niles, Michigan.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 31, 1934, the fourth of five children, to Katherine and John Schaller.
He grew up in Baroda, Michigan, graduating from the high school there, and from Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University,) Berrien Springs, Michigan, with a business degree.
He worked as a salesman, executive, owner, and real estate developer.
He loved spending time with family, reading his newspapers, eating out, and traveling. He was a good friend, a great cook, and a sharp dresser.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Doris Schaller, his parents, brothers John and Robert, and sister Maryann Prien.
He is survived by his partner, Laura Kidman of Sarasota, FL, his brother Henry Schaller of Tucson, Arizona, his children, Denise (Charles) Curnutt of Niles, MI, Greg (Bonnie) Schaller of Los Angeles, CA, John (Cherie) Schaller of Niles, MI, Ann (Tim) Hesson of Dowagiac, MI, and Anthony (Michelle) Schaller of St. Joseph, MI; his grandchildren, William and Kelsey Curnutt, Clifton (Stephanie) Schaller, Margeau (Brent) Wagner, Sammee and Paxton Schaller, and Gabrielle Harrison, with a great grandson to be born in 2021.
He will be missed by Laura Kidman's children, their spouses, and grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, along with many family friends.
A private family memorial service was held and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later to-be-determined date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Hospice of Kalamazoo, (ghospice.com), American Cancer Society (cancer.org), American Heart Association (heart.org) or the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org)

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
